Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,932,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $520.97 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

