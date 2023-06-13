Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

