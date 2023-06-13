Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $158.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

