Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

