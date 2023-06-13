Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 457.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $445.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.64. The stock has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

