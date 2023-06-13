Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Hershey by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,875,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Hershey by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $255.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.11. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,018 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HSY. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

