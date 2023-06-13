Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

