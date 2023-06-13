Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.