Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

