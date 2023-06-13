Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $492.59 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

