Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,302 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

