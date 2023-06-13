Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

