Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $22.59.
Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
