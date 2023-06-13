Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

