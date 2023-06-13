ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 1,916.7% in May

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,916.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. ARC Group Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

