ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 1,916.7% in May

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,916.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. ARC Group Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.42.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.