ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.56.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $86.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

