Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $93.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,990,756 shares of company stock worth $43,335,824 and have sold 12,430,646 shares worth $343,599,493. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ares Management by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

