Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.6 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,511 shares of company stock worth $33,559,314 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

