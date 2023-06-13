Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,648 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Arista Networks worth $219,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,511 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,314 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

