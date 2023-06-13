Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 2.6% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $82,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

