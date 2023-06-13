Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares during the period. Albany International accounts for 1.6% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.68% of Albany International worth $51,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Albany International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

