Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 4,353 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.30% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

CRL opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

