Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 7,721 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.59% of Haemonetics worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Price Performance

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAE opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.