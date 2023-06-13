Arkos Global Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,536 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

