Arkos Global Advisors Buys 20,189 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.1% of Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

