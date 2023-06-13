Arkos Global Advisors Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arkos Global Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Arkos Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

