Arkos Global Advisors Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

