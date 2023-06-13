Arkos Global Advisors Has $19.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.8% of Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $177.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.