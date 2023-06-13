Arkos Global Advisors Has $408,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arkos Global Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

