Arkos Global Advisors Sells 1,054 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Arkos Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

