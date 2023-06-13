Arkos Global Advisors Sells 361 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,613,000 after buying an additional 305,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,466,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.