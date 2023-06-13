Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 403.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $36,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ashland by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,651 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

