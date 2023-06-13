ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after acquiring an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $730.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

