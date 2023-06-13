Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.3 %

ASUR stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile



Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

