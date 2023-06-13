Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.67.

TSE:VET opened at C$15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.22. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

