Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

ACAB opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

