Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) versus Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -55.77% 0.49% 0.15% Atrion 17.01% 12.36% 11.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 3 1 0 2.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Atrion.

46.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.46 -$158.70 million ($4.63) -0.65 Atrion $183.51 million 5.24 $35.01 million $16.82 32.47

Atrion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atrion beats Bioventus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

