Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUKNY. Citigroup raised Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Auckland International Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

