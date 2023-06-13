Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) will be posting its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect Aurora Mobile to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of JG opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) Businesses such as developer services, financial risk management, market intelligence, and location-based intelligence services. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

