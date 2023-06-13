Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 640.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($8.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.07) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 637 ($7.97) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 479.80 ($6.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 681 ($8.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,548.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 624.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 593.77.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.