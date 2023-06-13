AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2,700.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,640.00.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,697.05.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,415.88 on Monday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,574.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

