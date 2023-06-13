Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.