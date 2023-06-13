Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
