Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices comprises 2.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.89% of Avid Bioservices worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

