AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 19,000 Shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 13.52% of Twin Vee Powercats worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

VEEE opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

