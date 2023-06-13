AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 27,983 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 7.89% of urban-gro worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in urban-gro by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Lewis Wilks purchased 20,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,178.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass purchased 60,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,821,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis Wilks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,178.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 143,416 shares of company stock worth $218,770. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

UGRO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

