AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 3,236,363 Shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236,363 shares during the period. Societal CDMO makes up 1.9% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 15.60% of Societal CDMO worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,476,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

