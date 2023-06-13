AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 45,223 Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADCOM in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Trading Down 1.6 %

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

