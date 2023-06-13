AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 458,123 Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,123 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Shapeways were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg Kress purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shapeways Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHPW opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

