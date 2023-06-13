AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 47,500 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Everspin Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.86% of Everspin Technologies worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Insider Activity

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $84,385. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

