AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 50,183 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics comprises approximately 2.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,585,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,922,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $41,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,431.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,805 shares of company stock worth $240,613. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

